Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Raises Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 26,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Price Performance

BTI stock opened at $29.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.11. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $37.27.

British American Tobacco Announces Dividend

About British American Tobacco

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.7431 dividend. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.91%.

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.