AGF Management Ltd. Trims Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

AGF Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,409 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,966 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 303.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 159.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE PBA opened at $37.08 on Wednesday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $37.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.20.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.34. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 21.61%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.501 dividend. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on PBA. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

