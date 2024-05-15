Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortrea in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Fortrea during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortrea in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Fortrea in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000.

Get Fortrea alerts:

Fortrea Stock Performance

Shares of FTRE opened at $28.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion and a PE ratio of -20.75. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.92 and a 12-month high of $41.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fortrea ( NASDAQ:FTRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fortrea had a positive return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $662.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.58 million. Fortrea’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

FTRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Fortrea from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Fortrea in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fortrea from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Fortrea from $43.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Fortrea from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortrea presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on FTRE

About Fortrea

(Free Report)

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortrea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortrea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.