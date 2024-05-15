Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Shares Bought by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 207.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on PECO shares. Mizuho upgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Compass Point decreased their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance

NASDAQ:PECO opened at $32.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.94. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.85 and a 1-year high of $37.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.76, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.59.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 254.35%.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

