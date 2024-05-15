Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Bought by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,489 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 1,279.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,145,605 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $278,396,000 after buying an additional 5,700,167 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at $113,793,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Devon Energy by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,647,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $555,567,000 after buying an additional 2,220,194 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 3,885.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,695,206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $76,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 61.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,673,781 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $127,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,353 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $1,020,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,182 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $49.83 on Wednesday. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $40.47 and a 12-month high of $55.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.38.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Devon Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

