AGF Management Ltd. Sells 921 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

AGF Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,773 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EME. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 55.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,193,000 after buying an additional 19,330 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,768 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.65, for a total value of $1,917,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,010,701.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

Shares of EME stock opened at $374.03 on Wednesday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.49 and a 52-week high of $385.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $348.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.63. The company has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.07.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $1.25. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 30.38%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 16.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.60%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

