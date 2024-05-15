AGF Management Ltd. Has $2.62 Million Stock Holdings in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

AGF Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,216 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RYAN. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 637.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 36,582 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 391,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,970,000 after purchasing an additional 55,828 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,079,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,196,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,897,000 after purchasing an additional 49,284 shares during the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RYAN stock opened at $53.66 on Wednesday. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.44 and a 1-year high of $56.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.25 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.80 and a 200-day moving average of $47.44.

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $552.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.02%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RYAN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Ryan Specialty from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.25.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

