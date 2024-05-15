NBC Securities Inc. Sells 390 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

NBC Securities Inc. cut its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,801 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Trex were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Trex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the third quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 6,100.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 95.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Trex from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Trex from $89.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Trex from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Trex from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.47.

Trex Price Performance

Shares of TREX stock opened at $88.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.60. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.03 and a 1-year high of $101.91.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $373.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.31 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 35.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

