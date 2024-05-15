Horan Securities Inc. Acquires 274 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.4% of Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 21,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 44,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,810,030.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.1 %

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $151.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.55. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $143.13 and a 52 week high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.68%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.