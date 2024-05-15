4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.07, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 million. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 436.30% and a negative return on equity of 26.75%.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of FDMT stock opened at $25.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.09 and a 200-day moving average of $22.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 2.94. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $36.25.

Get 4D Molecular Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on FDMT. Barclays initiated coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.22.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Scott Bizily sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $48,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,062.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,145 shares of company stock worth $668,951. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.