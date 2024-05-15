AGF Management Ltd. Sells 1,585 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

AGF Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 55,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,200,000 after buying an additional 26,325 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $668,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 319,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,152,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,073,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total transaction of $3,548,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,756.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total transaction of $3,548,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,756.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.48, for a total transaction of $955,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,512.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,830 shares of company stock valued at $36,996,723 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $269.78 on Wednesday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $204.44 and a 12 month high of $269.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $242.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.33. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.54. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.05% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $677.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.78.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

