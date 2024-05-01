Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Buys 929 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 140.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,591 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vicus Capital increased its stake in Salesforce by 153.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 2,575 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 128,690 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,096,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Salesforce by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,205,319 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $447,194,000 after buying an additional 63,887 shares during the period. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 4,075 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.79, for a total value of $4,121,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,737,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,500,090,086.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.79, for a total value of $4,121,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,737,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,500,090,086.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 24,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.08, for a total value of $7,386,762.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 610,793 shares of company stock valued at $179,074,618. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRM opened at $268.94 on Wednesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.76 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $260.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $295.34 and a 200-day moving average of $265.65.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Several brokerages have commented on CRM. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target (up from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $342.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.61.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

