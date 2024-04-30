Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target Cut to $490.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $575.00 to $490.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SAIA. Wolfe Research cut Saia from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Saia from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from $484.00 to $526.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Saia from $528.00 to $473.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $565.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Saia has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $481.50.

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $416.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $566.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $479.86. Saia has a 1-year low of $266.91 and a 1-year high of $628.34. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.62.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $754.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.36 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Saia will post 16.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $1,010,643.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,136,228.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Saia news, VP Rohit Lal sold 2,870 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,898.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,551,017.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $1,010,643.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,136,228.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,699 shares of company stock worth $14,966,813 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Saia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

