Stifel Nicolaus Raises Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target to $95.00

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $94.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $91.38.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

CL opened at $90.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.62 and a 1-year high of $92.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.80 and a 200-day moving average of $81.77. The company has a market capitalization of $74.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.42.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 485.40% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total transaction of $299,562.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,629.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 69,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total transaction of $5,891,020.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,881 shares in the company, valued at $24,161,117.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total transaction of $299,562.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,629.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 232,371 shares of company stock valued at $19,505,099. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth $25,000. Union Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Avion Wealth grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4,971.4% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

