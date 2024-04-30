LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Trims Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Target Price to $48.00

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) had its target price reduced by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $48.50 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LNT. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.71.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $49.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.55. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Alliant Energy has a fifty-two week low of $45.15 and a fifty-two week high of $56.26.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.07). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $961.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alliant Energy will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Lisa M. Barton acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.56 per share, with a total value of $53,416.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 36,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,720.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alliant Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 68,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the first quarter worth about $462,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 353,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,805,000 after purchasing an additional 22,405 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

