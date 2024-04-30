Headlands Technologies LLC Takes Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 22.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,258,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,862 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,732,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,165,000 after purchasing an additional 48,445 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,394,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,540,000 after buying an additional 184,905 shares in the last quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,750,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,542,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,363,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,198,000 after purchasing an additional 157,973 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Webster Financial

In other Webster Financial news, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $95,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,658. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Price Performance

Shares of WBS stock opened at $44.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.79 and its 200 day moving average is $46.65. Webster Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $53.39.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $667.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.72 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 21.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Webster Financial from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Webster Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.23.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

