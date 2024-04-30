Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Purchased by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) by 14,907.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,755 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,690 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Veradigm were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDRX. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Veradigm by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 8,473 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 78,343 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Veradigm during the 4th quarter worth about $396,000. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in Veradigm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,496,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Veradigm in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $574,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MDRX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays began coverage on Veradigm in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Veradigm from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Veradigm in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Veradigm Stock Up 0.3 %

Veradigm stock opened at $7.98 on Tuesday. Veradigm Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $14.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.82.

Veradigm Company Profile

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

