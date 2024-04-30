Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Purchases New Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 795.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 140,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,107,000 after buying an additional 125,071 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in CBRE Group by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 128,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,975,000 after buying an additional 35,386 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,083,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,073,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,308,000 after purchasing an additional 132,748 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in CBRE Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $249,444.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,350 shares in the company, valued at $6,766,895.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $249,444.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,766,895.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,164,323.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,592 shares of company stock valued at $3,675,752. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CBRE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $87.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.63 and a twelve month high of $98.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.58. The stock has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.42.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.17. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

