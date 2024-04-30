Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases 2,190 Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Free Report) by 217.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 22.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,678,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,895,000 after purchasing an additional 493,976 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in JinkoSolar by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 634,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,276,000 after acquiring an additional 195,300 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 10.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,657,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,350,000 after acquiring an additional 150,262 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 257.5% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 144,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after acquiring an additional 103,883 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 732.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 58,030 shares in the last quarter. 35.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JKS shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Roth Capital downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of JinkoSolar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JinkoSolar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

JinkoSolar Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of JinkoSolar stock opened at $24.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.37. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $50.46.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($1.11). JinkoSolar had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Analysts expect that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JinkoSolar Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.

