Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Purchases New Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,351 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.2% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.0% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.6% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.
D.R. Horton Trading Up 0.4 %
NYSE DHI opened at $145.98 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.09 and a 200 day moving average of $140.86. The company has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.35 and a quick ratio of 1.38. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.08 and a 1 year high of $165.75.
D.R. Horton Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.17%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.06.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $844,053.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total value of $53,890.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,799. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,812 shares of company stock worth $4,029,217. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About D.R. Horton
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.
