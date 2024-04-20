ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Stock Price Up 1.7%

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.00 and last traded at $5.84. Approximately 1,494,820 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,025,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.74.

ContextLogic Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $142.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.00 and a 200 day moving average of $5.24.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($2.82) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 102.51% and a negative net margin of 113.62%.

Insider Activity at ContextLogic

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ContextLogic

In related news, SVP Brett Just sold 7,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $50,473.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,280.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ContextLogic by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,291,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520,609 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of ContextLogic by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,975,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119,361 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ContextLogic by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,558,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,951,000 after purchasing an additional 209,939 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ContextLogic by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,961,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 494,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ContextLogic by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,397,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,332 shares during the last quarter. 46.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects consumers to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. ContextLogic Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

