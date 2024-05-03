Intrust Bank NA Makes New $206,000 Investment in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:MCK opened at $530.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $352.34 and a 52-week high of $544.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $530.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $491.57.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. The company had revenue of $80.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.59 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Recommended Stories

