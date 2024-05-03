Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires 229 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,078 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Stryker were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in Stryker by 203.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 308.6% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Stryker from $339.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.94.

Stryker Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE SYK opened at $326.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $316.85. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $249.98 and a one year high of $361.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

