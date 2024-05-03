ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Position Boosted by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 102.3% during the third quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 26,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 13,367 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 160,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,277,000 after acquiring an additional 38,560 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 11.4% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 17,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ONEOK news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith purchased 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.25 per share, for a total transaction of $203,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ONEOK Price Performance

NYSE OKE opened at $76.95 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.91 and a 12 month high of $81.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.95.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the utilities provider to reacquire up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. US Capital Advisors cut shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.25.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

