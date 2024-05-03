MONECO Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Chubb by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,522,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,855,996,000 after acquiring an additional 138,142 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 426.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,355,762,000 after acquiring an additional 13,059,385 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Chubb by 2.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,221,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $878,815,000 after purchasing an additional 93,885 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Chubb by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,103,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,301,000 after purchasing an additional 77,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Chubb by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,850,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,006,000 after buying an additional 170,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently issued reports on CB. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $282.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Chubb from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.89.
Chubb Trading Up 0.1 %
Chubb stock opened at $250.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.62. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $183.71 and a 12 month high of $260.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Chubb Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.27%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb
In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $3,701,330.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,228,612.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $3,701,330.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,228,612.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,863 shares of company stock valued at $28,007,307 in the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Chubb Profile
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
