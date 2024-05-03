MONECO Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Clorox by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,341,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,622,000 after buying an additional 44,344 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 17.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,415,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,517,000 after purchasing an additional 357,964 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Clorox by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,184,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,356,000 after purchasing an additional 47,879 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Clorox by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,738,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,904,000 after purchasing an additional 30,902 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,633,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,103,000 after buying an additional 42,352 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Clorox from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.13.

Shares of CLX opened at $139.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.74 and its 200-day moving average is $143.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.44. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $114.68 and a fifty-two week high of $178.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. Clorox had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 305.36%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 248.71%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

