Mather Group LLC. Trims Stock Position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Mather Group LLC. cut its stake in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Onsemi in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Onsemi in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Onsemi in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ON. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Onsemi from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.24.

Onsemi Stock Up 1.4 %

Onsemi stock opened at $70.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.95. Onsemi has a 52 week low of $59.34 and a 52 week high of $111.35.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 28.86%. Onsemi’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Onsemi will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

