Mission Wealth Management LP Has $592,000 Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 77.5% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 349,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.6% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 9.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.5% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total transaction of $687,311.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,982.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,164.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,613. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $196.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.99 and a 12 month high of $204.20. The stock has a market cap of $97.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.08 and a 200 day moving average of $187.97.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 65.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ADI. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.