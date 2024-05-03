Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 79,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance
VMBS stock opened at $44.51 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $42.06 and a 1 year high of $47.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.99.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
