Choreo LLC Buys Shares of 5,538 Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Choreo LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FBIN. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Up 0.5 %

Fortune Brands Innovations stock opened at $71.43 on Friday. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a one year low of $54.10 and a one year high of $84.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.24.

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.01%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortune Brands Innovations news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $162,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,478.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FBIN shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Innovations currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.22.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

