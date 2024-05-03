Brighton Jones LLC Acquires 1,696 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 47.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 77,854 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,644,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,870,696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $501,005,000 after acquiring an additional 951,286 shares during the period. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 36,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Price Performance

MU stock opened at $112.33 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.55 and a 52 week high of $130.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.38 and a 200 day moving average of $89.36.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.03) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -13.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Micron Technology

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $593,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,901,175.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $593,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,557 shares in the company, valued at $66,901,175.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 283,890 shares of company stock valued at $31,666,867 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.