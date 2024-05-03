Certuity LLC Purchases Shares of 10,550 Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Certuity LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 672,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,483,000 after buying an additional 5,170 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 728,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,024,000 after buying an additional 124,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter worth about $3,771,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Amcor from $9.90 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Amcor Price Performance

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.28. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $8.45 and a 12 month high of $10.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

