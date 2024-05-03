CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Leerink Partnrs

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for CVS Health’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $9.68 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CVS. Barclays dropped their price target on CVS Health from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.35.

NYSE CVS opened at $55.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.19 and its 200 day moving average is $73.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.56. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $53.70 and a 1 year high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,424.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 14.5% during the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 7,557 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 27,550 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 111.7% in the third quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 6,710 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 153.5% in the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 758 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

