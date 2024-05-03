Savant Capital LLC Has $1.66 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,648 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,279,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock opened at $614.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $171.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.66, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.22. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $400.22 and a 12 month high of $671.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $638.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $605.07.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $650.23.

In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total value of $488,071.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,313.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,717 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,156 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

