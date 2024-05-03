Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,099 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Shopify were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 384,168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,964,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 261,013 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 17.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 200,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,914,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 3.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,777 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHOP. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Shopify from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.03.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $72.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $92.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 800.31 and a beta of 2.20. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $91.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.99.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Shopify had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

