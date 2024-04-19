Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 2,972 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.05% of Edison International worth $13,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 135,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,658,000 after buying an additional 47,784 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,734,000. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Edison International by 1.5% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 56,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Edison International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 422,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in Edison International by 11.4% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 14,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EIX. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.60.

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $68.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.96. Edison International has a 1 year low of $58.82 and a 1 year high of $74.92.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 12.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

