Choreo LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Choreo LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 54,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,900,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,109,000 after buying an additional 109,938 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,328,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,089,000 after acquiring an additional 38,562 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,102,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,301,000 after purchasing an additional 169,272 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,204,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,418,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,628,000 after purchasing an additional 38,411 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $17.06 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.77. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $15.45 and a 52-week high of $17.45.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

