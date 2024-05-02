Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Purchased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.93.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $102.17 on Thursday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.56 and a 1 year high of $116.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.00.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $57.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.74%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

