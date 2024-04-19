Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC lessened its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 1,326.1% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.40.

Omnicom Group Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE OMC opened at $91.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.18. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.97.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.84%.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $43,936.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

