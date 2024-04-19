Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,524 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 44.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Rollins during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rollins during the third quarter worth $47,000. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rollins Stock Performance

NYSE ROL opened at $42.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.23, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.63. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $47.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The business had revenue of $754.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.40 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 14.15%. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ROL. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Rollins in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

Insider Activity at Rollins

In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $410,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,054.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rollins news, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 5,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $236,762.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,802. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $410,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,054.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,824 shares of company stock worth $994,558 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

