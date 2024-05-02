Mather Group LLC. Sells 5,663 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Mather Group LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 57.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,663 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $129.24 on Thursday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $75.56 and a 1-year high of $138.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.97 billion, a PE ratio of 47.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on NVO. UBS Group began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.60.

Get Our Latest Report on NVO

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.