U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target Cut to $48.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stephens cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.91.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of USB opened at $39.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.72. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $45.85. The stock has a market cap of $61.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,837,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Applied Capital LLC FL lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% during the first quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 30,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 51,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 39,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 10,612 shares in the last quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $875,000. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,013.2% in the 1st quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 106,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 96,518 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

