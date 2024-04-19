Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Main Street Research LLC

Main Street Research LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1,013.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,748 shares during the quarter. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $21,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 318.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $237,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.28.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $118.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $468.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.30. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

