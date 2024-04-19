Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,594 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $19,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Valero Energy by 1,676.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $149.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $161.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.63.

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO opened at $162.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.54. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.18 and a fifty-two week high of $184.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The company had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.45 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

