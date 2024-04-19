Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Acquired by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $136.66 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.33 and a 52-week high of $154.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.01, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 164.31%.

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DLR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.33.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

