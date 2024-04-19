DA Davidson Lowers U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target to $44.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by DA Davidson from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on USB. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a market perform rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. Compass Point upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.91.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE USB opened at $39.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $61.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.72. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,837,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USB. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

