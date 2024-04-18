Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Takes Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 590 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TopBuild in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TopBuild by 107.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 6th. Truist Financial downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $410.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on TopBuild from $419.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $401.40.

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $388.74 on Thursday. TopBuild Corp. has a 1 year low of $199.31 and a 1 year high of $452.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $412.87 and its 200-day moving average is $347.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.66.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.09. TopBuild had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.01 EPS for the current year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

