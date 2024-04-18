Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Holdings Increased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $5,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 355,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,686,000 after purchasing an additional 94,810 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 6,528.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 387,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,552,000 after purchasing an additional 381,808 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 259,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,839,000 after purchasing an additional 116,840 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,185,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,126,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,887,000 after purchasing an additional 517,683 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.49.

Moderna Stock Performance

MRNA stock opened at $103.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $144.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.52.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $1.33. Moderna had a negative net margin of 68.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.54, for a total transaction of $1,628,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,131,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,399,790.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $61,186.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,651. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.54, for a total transaction of $1,628,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,131,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,399,790.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,954 shares of company stock valued at $9,983,276. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.