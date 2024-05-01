Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Buys New Position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFCF. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 528,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,407,000 after buying an additional 78,669 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $429,000. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 45,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 13,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elite Life Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $619,000.

DFCF opened at $40.85 on Wednesday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $39.48 and a 1 year high of $42.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.50.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

