State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 10,997 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 102,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,997 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,379,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,455,000 after acquiring an additional 183,734 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,463,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,717,000 after acquiring an additional 152,667 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,372,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,678,000 after acquiring an additional 556,629 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,792,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,727,000 after acquiring an additional 904,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,770,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,188,000 after acquiring an additional 55,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HUN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Huntsman from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Huntsman from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.55.

NYSE:HUN opened at $23.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.02 and a beta of 1.12. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $22.14 and a 1-year high of $29.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 188.68%.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

